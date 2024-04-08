Former Footballer Neil McCann Loses £200,000 Tax Battle with HMRC

Former footballer Neil McCann has lost a £200,000 battle with the taxman over his work as a TV pundit. The ex-Scotland and Rangers star, 47, had moved into commentary work when he hung up his boots. His personal company, McCann Media Ltd, entered into agreements with broadcasting giant Sky and he carried out roles as a commentator, presenter or interviewer for football programmes or videos.
But HMRC challenged McCann's set up and claimed he owed thousands in unpaid income tax and National Insurance payments covering 2013-2018. A tax tribunal was told McCann insisted he was not a Sky employee and he had other working commitments. McCann said he could decline work with the broadcaster and pointed out he would be liable for any fines imposed by watchdog Ofcom in the event of a breach of rules. But he now faces a substantial bill after the tribunal ruled his arrangements with Sky could not be considered an independent business. The panel found McCann had to work within the agreed format of any programme and had restrictions on his non-Sky work. Tax expert Dave Chaplin said McCann had fallen foul of IR35 rules on off-payroll employees. He wrote in a blog: "The tribunal regarded him as a credible witness and none of the evidence suggested he sought to avoid tax and neither did HMRC seek to impose any penalties. "It would be a considerable stretch of the imagination to suggest they and Sky had somehow contrived a situation to obtain a tax advantage.
