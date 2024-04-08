Former Footballer Neil McCann Loses £200,000 Tax Battle with HMRC

Former footballer Neil McCann has lost a £200,000 battle with the taxman over his work as a TV pundit. The ex-Scotland and Rangers star, 47, had moved into commentary work when he hung up his boots. His personal company, McCann Media Ltd, entered into agreements with broadcasting giant Sky and he carried out roles as a commentator, presenter or interviewer for football programmes or videos.

But HMRC challenged McCann's set up and claimed he owed thousands in unpaid income tax and National Insurance payments covering 2013-2018. A tax tribunal was told McCann insisted he was not a Sky employee and he had other working commitments. McCann said he could decline work with the broadcaster and pointed out he would be liable for any fines imposed by watchdog Ofcom in the event of a breach of rules. But he now faces a substantial bill after the tribunal ruled his arrangements with Sky could not be considered an independent business. The panel found McCann had to work within the agreed format of any programme and had restrictions on his non-Sky work. Tax expert Dave Chaplin said McCann had fallen foul of IR35 rules on off-payroll employees. He wrote in a blog: "The tribunal regarded him as a credible witness and none of the evidence suggested he sought to avoid tax and neither did HMRC seek to impose any penalties. "It would be a considerable stretch of the imagination to suggest they and Sky had somehow contrived a situation to obtain a tax advantage.

Neil Mccann Footballer TV Pundit Tax Battle HMRC Sky Income Tax National Insurance Tax Tribunal Independent Business

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aldi's £7.99 red wine looks like £200 bottle of Penfolds Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet SauvignonAldi is selling a bottle of red wine that looks remarkably similar to a £200 bottle of Penfolds Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon. The budget supermarket is known for producing affordable versions of popular and expensive wines.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Easter beauty eggs with one worth £200 as people ditch chocolateBeauty Easter eggs are the new beauty advent calendars, with some of the best ones for 2024 including huge savings on premium brands like Elemis, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

DWP will pay nearly £200 each week for one of 25 medical conditionsPIP claimants could get almost £10,000 a year

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The fast-changing European city which is a perfect £200 budget break this springA masterplan for regenerating the capital means the centre's skyline is evolving, but the mountains on the outskirts offer respite

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Families struggling with bills to get £200 Cost of Living paymentNetmums is the UK's biggest parenting website offering local info, expert parenting advice, chat, competitions, recipes and friendly support

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

My Manchester to Berlin flights cost £200 less than a London train ticketSamantha Wragg says its cheaper to travel abroad than holiday in the UK after she paid just £33 for return Ryanair tickets to the German capital

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »