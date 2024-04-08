Woods' Ability to Inspire Awe Remains Despite Recent Struggles

Despite his recent struggles, Woods ' ability to inspire awe shows little sign of dimming, even if his face has lost entirely the glow of youth. Augusta National evokes an Arcadian vison that has always been out of reach of the majority. To experience it in any capacity is an assault on the senses. To do so in the presence of arguably the game’s greatest golfer on a dappled morning caressed by a gently warming sun felt like a privilege.

The capacity of Woods to inspire awe in onlookers shows little sign of dimming. The signs of ageing are increasingly present in his walk, propelled by feet that appear to belong to someone else. He looks smaller somehow, and his face has lost entirely the glow of his epic youth

