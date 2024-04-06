Former Employee Accuses Christian Combs of Sexual Assault and Harassment

Grace O'Marcaigh accused the 26-year-old of sexual assault , sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress while she was employed on his father's yacht in late December 2022. According to a complaint filed April 4 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, obtained by NBC News , the former employee said she had been 25-years-old at the time, working as a steward on the yacht providing dinner and drink service to guests between 6pm and 6am.

During her shift, she reportedly saw 'a constant rotation of suspected sex workers' with celebrities partying and taking drugs. She went on to state in the complaint that 'around' December 28, 2022 Christian boarded the yacht 'heavily intoxicated'

