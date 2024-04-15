Former British and Commonwealth Champion Boxer Willie Limond Dies at 45

Former British and Commonwealth champion boxer Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, his boxing club has confirmed. Limond fell ill as he began preparations for his upcoming comeback last week, it is understood. He was found dead in his vehicle just hours before he was due to begin a training session. His son Jake wrote online: "Dad passed away in the early hours of the morning."He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior,' he added on Instagram.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time."Read More: Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in churchRead More: Parents pay tribute to 'happy go lucky' son, 8, killed in crash while riding scooter on quiet Wiltshire roadLimond won 42 out of 48 professional fights in a career spanning 1999 to 2023. He also won 13 fights by knockout.

