Former British and Commonwealth Champion Willie Limond Dies at 45

Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, the St Andrew’s Sporting Club has announced.A statement from the Scot’s boxing club read: “Everyone at St Andrew’s Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond .“Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all.Former opponent Curtis Woodhouse was among those to pay tribute to Limond.

Woodhouse posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Willie Limond, a great fighter and a great man.

