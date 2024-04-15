Foreign Office Issues Urgent Travel Warning for UK Holidaymakers in 18 Countries

The tensions in the region could potentially impact the safety of destinations around the southern Mediterranean and the Middle East . The Foreign Office cautioned: 'There is rising tension between Iran and Israel . “Any military action could escalate quickly and could pose risks for the wider region. If you are in the region, or considering travel to the region, monitor news updates and continue to check FCDO travel advice for updates.

The UK government has expressed particular concern for British nationals visiting these areas, stating: 'There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

