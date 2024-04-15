Foreign Office Issues Urgent Travel Warning for 16 Countries Following Drone Attack on Israel

The Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel warning for 16 countries following a drone attack on Israel by Iran .

Read more: They stood up to the council when they tried to block their streets... but is it really over? US President Joe Biden announced plans to convene a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday "to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack", reports Wales Online.

The advisory was released overnight, with the Foreign Office cautioning in its update for all the affected countries: "There is rising tension between Iran and Israel. Any military action could escalate quickly and could pose risks for the wider region. If you are in the region, or considering travel to the region, monitor news updates and continue to check FCDO travel advice for updates.

