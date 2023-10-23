Here’s a good quiz question for you – who was the first Watford player to be sent off in a Premier League game? Obviously that’s a tough one for younger fans as it happened in 1999, but if you said Mark Williams then give yourself a pat on the back. The central defender was shown a straight red in the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday October 16, 1999 – 11 games into the Hornets’ maiden season in the Premier League though not, of course, their first taste of top-flight football.

Graham Taylor presided over the initial promotion to the old Division One in 1982, and it was he that took Watford to the Premier League in 1999. In the summer after beating Bolton Wanderers in the Play-Off Final at Wembley, Taylor was not overly active in the transfer market but among the new recruits was Williams – a 28-year-old, soon to turn 29, defender who had been pretty much ever-present for third-tier Chesterfield where he had clocked up almost 200 appearances in four season





