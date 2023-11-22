UK Chancellor announces increase in benefits and welfare reforms

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a 6.7% increase in most working-age benefits and plans to limit welfare access for the long-term jobless. He aims to get more people into work through stricter fit-to-work tests and jobseeker support. Disability rights groups have criticized the move, calling it a plan that demonizes disabled people.





