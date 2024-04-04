Financial Assistant Steals £75,000 from Nottinghamshire County Council

A financial assistant at Nottinghamshire County Council stole almost £75,000 of taxpayers' money which was meant for the most vulnerable members of society. Nottingham Crown Court heard how mum-of-one Sinead Johnson moved cash intended for the elderly and disabled into her own bank accounts 148 times over a four-and-a-half-year period.
The 41-year-old’s actions left her colleagues feeling “shocked and betrayed” and while an internal investigation was carried out at County Hall many felt they too were under suspicion, the prosecution said. And while the defendant took the cash that wasn't hers for everyday items and not to fund a lavish lifestyle, the crime was so serious that she was sent to prison. Jailing Johnson for two years, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: “One only has to look at the city council now to realise that every misdirected payment will have an effect. Perhaps that was not in your mind and no doubt you convinced yourself you would pay it all back one da
