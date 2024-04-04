Former Scots businessman found guilty of murder in armed robbery case

A former Scots businessman who masterminded an armed robbery that ended in a police officer being shot dead has been found guilty of her murder. Piran Ditta Khan has been convicted almost 20 years after PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed while interrupting a raid at family-run Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in November 2005.
She and her colleague PC Teresa Milburn, who were both unarmed, were shot at point-blank range by one of the three men who had just carried out the robbery as he emerged from the door of the business. Almost two decades on, Khan is the last of the seven men involved in the robbery to be convicted. The 75-year-old flew to Pakistan two months after PC Beshenivsky's death. The pensioner, who ran Indian restaurants in Aberdeen, remained at liberty there until he was arrested by Pakistani authorities in January 2020 and then extradited to the UK last yea
Scots Businessman Murder Armed Robbery PC Sharon Beshenivsky Conviction Extradition
