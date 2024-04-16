Expansion Plans for Nottinghamshire Glamping Site Rejected

A Nottinghamshire glamping site's expansion plans have been rejected over worries they would create "unacceptable" noise and damage the greenbelt. Meadow View glamping site, which is positioned in Mill Road at the edge of Stapleford, had applied to both increase its opening hours and build two new bungalows along with road improvements.

But in recent weeks both of these proposals have been thwarted by both local government and central government planning officials. The business's idea to construct two bungalows was turned down by the Government's Planning Inspectorate after it appealed against Broxtowe Borough Council's earlier decision to refuse permission due to what the authority saw as "unacceptable" harm to the greenbelt.

The Government's inspectors have the power to overrule local councils, but in this case, the official rebuffed the appeal submitted by Meadow View owner Aston Properties Limited. Inspector Kelly Ford concluded the pair of bungalows would be an inappropriate development on the protected greenbelt, with the project not meeting the "very special circumstances" needed to justify the structures.

This was recently refused by a planning officer at Broxtowe Borough Council, who said this would "significantly increase the level of noise and disturbance" for neighbours.

