Nottinghamshire tips facing closure as plans for new "supersites" emerge

Documents have revealed which Nottinghamshire tips could end up closing in the coming years amid plans for new "supersites" to replace those closed down. Household waste recylcing centres in West Bridgford, Kirkby and Bilsthorpe are among those that Nottinghamshire County Council could shut. The authority first carried out an independent review of its recycling centres in 2022 and a group at the council then went through a series of scenarios for the future of Nottinghamshire 's tips.

The council has said that "commercial sensitivity issues" mean it cannot be more specific about plans at this stage, but a presentation by the authority now shows which tips could go. The first scenario would only keep four of the 12 current tips, with the Beeston, Calverton, Newark and Warsop sites being retained. To offset the eight closures, this scenario would see three new "supersites" being created

Nottinghamshire Tips Closure Supersites Recycling Centres Waste Management

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nine Notts tips could end up closing amid 'supersites' planNottinghamshire County Council is reviewing the future of its household waste recycling centres

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Investigation launched after iPad mis-up at recycling centreAll team members at the Household Recycling Centre in West Bridgford have been 're-briefed'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Investigation launched as tip operator issues warning over personal dataAll team members at the Household Recycling Centre in West Bridgford have been 're-briefed'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Plans to Improve Notorious Junction Outside Sainsbury's Supermarket in NottinghamshireDetailed plans are being drawn up to improve a congested junction outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Nottinghamshire. The government has allocated £2 million for the upgrades, and the funds have been officially transferred to Nottinghamshire County Council. Local businesses and residents have expressed their support for the project, which aims to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow in the area.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Zara Tindall to compete in world-class event in NottinghamshireThe Carnival is the first international event of the British season and will be attended by equestrian fans from all over the country

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Less delays as roadworks in Nottinghamshire lifted for EasterIt's part of a National Highways plan to ease congestion over the busy weekend

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »