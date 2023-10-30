Ex-Celtic captain Brown in 'itchy feet' management return admission

The former Celtic captain has been out of the dugout since being sacked by Fleetwood earlier this year.

And while Brown has enjoyed a break from football for a short stint, he has admitted he is getting"itchy feet" over a return to management.- Brown explained: "I'm getting itchy feet now. It's been good to have some family time and see the kids growing up - I've been away the past couple of years.Reflecting on his stint at Fleetwood, Brown added: "It was great to be down and get a great understanding for myself and Steven to go down to England.

"We enjoyed it - we had some great times last season, not so many this season but we all bounce back."After leaving the club, Brown had shared on social media: “I am sad to leave Fleetwood Town Football Club after only 15 months as Head Coach, but I would like to thank the board for giving me the opportunity to join the club last May. headtopics.com

"We worked hard throughout our time at the club, after a challenging start, to continue the club’s excellent record in League One. I was fully committed to the club and was excited to sign a new contract in the summer, with ambitions to build on our 13th place finish last season and record-breaking FA Cup run.

"However, the disappointing start to the season has resulted in a situation in which Steven Whittaker, Barry Nicholson and I have left the club. "I would like to thank Steven, Barry and Owain Fôn Williams for their support and hard work on and off the pitch. I would also like to thank the wider staff team at the club, who show up every day to make sure the team can perform to the highest possible level. headtopics.com

