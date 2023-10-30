Bringing in rules against office romances will just make the illicit sex more exciting

Are you going to risk a quick peck in the lift, or keep it entirely outside work? (Photo: Elke Hesser/ Getty)a move for companies to install a policy where employees have to declare if they’re having a relationship with each other.

The logic for this policy makes quite a lot of sense. There has historically been an issue with people dating at work. You’ve got, the awkwardness if you break up, the fact that women are more likely to be penalised for being “unprofessional” than men are, and the fear that it might impact your career progression, either because you’re seen as sleeping your way to the job, or because you’re seen as there to have fun rather than work hard.

In an attempt to prevent people from experiencing sexual harassment at work rather than just a nice watercooler flirt, various HR suggestions have been bandied around. One very sensible one is to notice a difference between dating someone of your own pay grade (fine) and dating someone massively senior to you, or who manages you (not fine). headtopics.com

An American import, from a more litigious society, the idea is that this means that HR can check in, make sure that everyone is consenting and happy, and that there are unlikely to be any nasty surprises down the road.

It’s a suggestion which seems to make people very cross, which is probably unsurprising as meeting at work used to be one of the most common ways to find a spouse. These days it’s less common. Apps have replaced photocopier flirting, and presumably photocopiers aren’t much of a thing now either. But whenever you moot this idea there are always voices of dissent saying that you “can’t do anything” these days.to be treated by a 25-year-old called Emma signing a form in HR. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Jeremy Doku: The Exciting Winger Bringing Back Old-School Wing Play at Manchester CityJeremy Doku has made a strong impression at Manchester City with his old-school wing play, bringing back the excitement of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling's best days. His individualism and creative flair may signal a comeback for exciting wingers in top-tier teams. Read more ⮕

Lads' 'unexpected' kind Halloween gesture captured on Ring doorbellThe viral footage has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people - bringing some to tears. Read more ⮕

Family's Fight for Justice: Inquest Rules Yousef Makki Unlawfully KilledAfter years of setbacks, an inquest finally concludes that Yousef Makki was unlawfully killed, bringing relief to his family and supporters. Read more ⮕

Olive Garden Debuts New Kind of ‘Never Ending' DealOlive Garden is bringing back its “never ending” pasta deal, except this time, it’s upping the ante. Read more ⮕

Former Child Star of The Holiday Recreates Scenes from Film and Embarks on Home SwapMiffy Englefield, who played Jude Law's daughter in The Holiday, has recreated scenes from the film and embarked on a countryside home swap, just like in the movie. Now a mother herself, Miffy enjoyed a stay in a converted Tudor barn, picking blackberries and visiting a local farm shop. Fans were astonished at how much she's grown and how similar her stay was to the film. Read more ⮕

Duchess of York Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry After His Sudden DeathThe Duchess of York has paid tribute to the 'brilliant' Matthew Perry after his sudden death at age 54, applauding him for bringing 'joy and laughter to so many'. Sarah Ferguson, in a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter, shared a photo of herself, Mr Perry and his Friends co-stars, saying she remembers 'being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor'. 'It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many,' she wrote today, becoming the first royal to honour the star. The Duchess made a cameo during series four of Friends, while the programme filmed in London. It was previously revealed that Sarah was 'nervous' about her scene and Mr Perry offered to stand nearby and support her while she filmed. Mr Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit American sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. An investigation into his cause of death remains ongoing. The Duchess of York (centre) has paid tribute to the 'brilliant' Matthew Perry after his sudden death at age 54, applauding him for bringing 'joy and laughter to so many' Read more ⮕