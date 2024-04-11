English Clubs in Champions League Quarter-Finals

I settled into my armchair on Tuesday evening and tuned into the two Champions League quarter-final ties featuring the remaining English clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal . I’ve never really been one of those strange flag waving football fans who want other English teams to win and do well in Europe. I couldn’t give a monkeys about certain different permutations and scenarios that could give Newcastle a passport into either the Europa League or the Europa Conference next season.
There had been the usual mainstream media and radio love-ins going on all day regarding the respective first Leg ties between Real Madrid and Nab City at the Bernabeu, and Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.Man City led Real twice before being pegged back for a 3-3 draw. Their second and third goals by Foden and Gvardiol were both exceptional. Real’s late equaliser by Valverde was also a thing of beauty. Kevin de Bruyne was unable to start the game due to illness and I now fancy Pep’s boys to finish the job off in the second leg at the Etiha
