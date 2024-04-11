English Clubs in Champions League Quarter-Finals

I settled into my armchair on Tuesday evening and tuned into the two Champions League quarter-final ties featuring the remaining English clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal . I’ve never really been one of those strange flag waving football fans who want other English teams to win and do well in Europe. I couldn’t give a monkeys about certain different permutations and scenarios that could give Newcastle a passport into either the Europa League or the Europa Conference next season.

There had been the usual mainstream media and radio love-ins going on all day regarding the respective first Leg ties between Real Madrid and Nab City at the Bernabeu, and Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.Man City led Real twice before being pegged back for a 3-3 draw. Their second and third goals by Foden and Gvardiol were both exceptional. Real’s late equaliser by Valverde was also a thing of beauty. Kevin de Bruyne was unable to start the game due to illness and I now fancy Pep’s boys to finish the job off in the second leg at the Etiha

Champions League Quarter-Finals English Clubs Manchester City Arsenal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Do you really want other English clubs to win in the Champions League?The Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League quarter-finals: When are the draws?Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draws take place on Friday March 15, but who could make it through?

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Jeff Stelling says non-league clubs ‘the lifeblood and soul of English football’Eastleigh host Hartlepool on Saturday, which is one of 10 focus fixtures across Non-League Day

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Jeff Stelling says non-league clubs ‘the lifeblood and soul of English football’Eastleigh host Hartlepool on Saturday, which is one of 10 focus fixtures across Non-League Day

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Champions League Giants Interested in English WonderkidManchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in an English wonderkid, but they could be beaten to the signing by Champions League giants. The 18-year-old central midfielder has been a revelation for the Championships high-flyers this season, with his emergence undoubtedly boosting Leeds' promotion bid.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »