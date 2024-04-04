Champions League Giants Interested in English Wonderkid

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in an English wonderkid, but they could be beaten to the signing by Champions League giants. The 18-year-old central midfielder has been a revelation for the Championships high-flyers this season, with his emergence undoubtedly boosting Leeds' promotion bid.
Gray, who has made 35 starts for Daniel Farke's side after making his senior debut on the opening day of the current campaign, has previously attracted interest from Premier League giants Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. However, should the youngster leave Elland Road, then he might decide to take a path that is becoming increasingly popular with young English talents., both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich sent scouts to Elland Road to watch Gray during Leeds' 3-1 win over Hull City on Monday evenin
