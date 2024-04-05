Energy Sector Gains Momentum as Crude Oil Futures Soar

After a slow start to the year, energy has emerged as the sector to watch with crude oil futures soaring to a five-month high in the wake of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East . Iran has vowed revenge on Israel after an airstrike on its embassy complex in Syria on Monday left two top generals and five military advisors dead, while yet another Ukrainian drone attack has struck one of Russia's biggest oil refineries . WTI crude for April delivery has rallied to $86.

76 per barrel while Brent May futures rose to $90.98. Lately, the energy sector has garnered the most momentum amongst 11 U.S. market sectors after rocketing 11.5% over the past 30 days; in comparison, the utilities sector has posted the second-highest gains after climbing 6.6% while the S&P 500 has notched 1.3% higher over the timefram

Energy Sector Crude Oil Futures Middle East Tensions Iran Israel Airstrike Generals Military Advisors Ukrainian Drone Attack Oil Refineries WTI Crude Brent May Futures Momentum U.S. Market Sectors

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Growing Importance of Energy Storage in the Renewable Energy SectorThe energy storage sector is set to double in size by 2024 as renewable energy production capacity increases. However, the wide-scale use of lithium-ion batteries poses challenges due to the negative environmental and health impact of lithium mining.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

WTI Holds Steady After Smaller Than Expected Crude BuildWTI crude prices were unmoved by Tuesday's API crude inventory data report

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Natural Hydrogen Gains Momentum as a Cost-Effective Energy SourceThe buzz around natural hydrogen – dubbed white or gold hydrogen – is gaining global momentum as a potential gamechanger in the hunt for cost-effective, low-carbon energy sources.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

New Gas Discoveries Offer Glimmer of Hope for Colombia's Energy SectorColombia's oil and gas industry is at a crossroads due to political shifts towards decarbonization and recent offshore gas discoveries, amid concerns over future energy shortages and investment declines.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

UAE Eyeing Investments in Europe's Nuclear Energy SectorThe United Arab Emirates is considering investments in Europe's nuclear power segment, approaching several European nations to gauge their receptivity to a collaboration

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Yorkshire Energy Park: Plans for £200m green energy park which could create 4,500 jobs approvedPlans for a £200m green energy park, which could create 4,500 jobs, have been given the green light.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »