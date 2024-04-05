Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Her Go-To Foundation

When it comes to beauty, one of our go-to gals for product recommendations is Molly-Mae Hague . The former Love Island star is known for her incredible array of beauty products, and she’s always happy to share her go-to skincare and makeup with followers along with her opinions of them.

When asked by one fan which foundation she uses, Molly-Mae shared a snap of the Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica, £42 here, from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs, saying: "Shade 230 light medium cool." She also added: "The longest I've stuck with a foundation for! AMAZING" before tagging the brand. The product combines makeup and skincare into one skin-friendly medium coverage foundation that gives long-wearing performance whilst taking care of your skin underneath.

