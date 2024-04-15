Employment tribunal rules that suggesting someone is 'playing the race card' is racist

Suggesting someone is 'playing the race card' if they complain about how they have been treated at work is racist, an employment tribunal has ruled. Implying that an ethnic minority colleague is raising bigotry without foundation is an act of discrimination itself, a judgment concluded. This is because it is 'inconceivable' a white person would face the same accusation, the tribunal said, describing the comment as 'irrefutably connected' with race.
The ruling came in the case of British Army musician Dwight Pile-Grey who successfully sued the Ministry of Defence for race discrimination, harassment and victimisation. The Lance Sergeant, a black Rastafarian French Horn player in the Grenadier Guards, took legal action after he was denied entry to his barracks while wearing civilian clothes by a guard who did not believe at first he was a soldier. The ruling came in the case of British Army musician Dwight Pile-Grey (pictured) who successfully sued the Ministry of Defence for race discrimination, harassment and victimisation LSgt Pile-Grey's victory in the tribunal against the MoD was first reported last Decembe
