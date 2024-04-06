Former British General Warns UK Army Must Be Ready to Fight Against Russia

The UK must mimic Nato 's poster-boy Poland and build an army that is ready to fight against a ruthless Russia n military, a former British general has warned. Three British ex-army chiefs told The Sun that as it stands, the UK's 'second class' army would be 'steamrolled' by Russia n forces if a major war erupted.

They said two decades of relative peace in the post-Cold War era has meant the UK - like much of European Nato - needs to avoid WW3 by having larger, better equipped and highly trained armed forces that would make Putin think twice about invading the Baltics. The UK needs to bolster and modernise its army if Nato has a chance of stopping the despot from trying another Hitler-style land grab. Former tank commander Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told The Sun: 'The UK really needs to catch up. Our conventional deterrence is not up to the mark and we've allowed our ability to fight global wars to drift.

UK Army Russia Military War Nato Invasion Baltics

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former British Paratrooper Murdered in UkraineThe funeral of former British paratrooper, Daniel Burke, took place earlier this month. Mourners came from around the globe to remember a man who dedicated his life to helping others. Daniel was murdered in Ukraine, and his family fears that the prime suspect has escaped.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Former Gogglebox star to take on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at General ElectionTapper shot to fame after appearing on the Channel 4 show with his family from their home in north London.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Former Fleetwood pub landlord Tom Dewhirst guilty of sexual assaults on young British Army soldiersA former Fleetwood landlord and retired corporal in the British Army has been convicted of historical sex offences against young soldiers. Dirty person

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Former Preston councillor to stand as pro-Palestinian candidate in general electionMichael Lavalette Pic: Blog Preston A former Preston councillor is preparing to return to frontline politics by standing in the next general election. Mi

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Anoosheh Ashoori: Former British-Iranian prisoner to run London MarathonAnoosheh Ashoori spent five years in an Iranian prison on fabricated spying charges.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Pictured: Former special forces British aid worker killed alongside two other UK volunteers in...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »