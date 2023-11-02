Dylan Levitt targets Hibs Hampden bow as h opens up on injury frustration

The Welsh playmaker started his first game for manager Nick Montgomery in the 2-2 draw with Ross County on Tuesday. Levitt, 22, had made three sub outings after an injury but has his eye on Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. He said: “I’m looking forward to that a lot, my first time at Hampden. We need to get the win and reach the final which would be a great occasion.

“I’ve been frustrated for a few months. Injuries are part and parcel of football. Obviously it was difficult to be out and have the setback just when the new gaffer has come in. But the boys have doing well and it was good for me to start a game. Hopefully I did enough to keep my place. Saturday will be tough, it always is. Whenever I’ve played Aberdeen they’ve been well organised and they obviously have some very dangerous players in their squad.

"But the same could be said about us. It will be a tight game but hopefully we can show what we can do."

