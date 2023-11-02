Jordan White warns Celtic that Ross County are 'comfortable' on home turf

Jordan White believes Ross County can maintain their free-scoring run and pressure Celtic in Dingwall.

White said: “We are looking forward to a home game, albeit against Celtic. But we are at home and we are comfortable there. We go into every game with the same mindset. We look at all the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, no matter who it is. We always believe we can get a result. In the last two games we have scored five goals, so that’s pleasing. We believe we can score goals on Saturday again.

“As a team, we went through a spell of four games with not really scoring enough. But before that, and in the last two games, we know we can score. It was role reversal for County from losing a 3-1 lead at Motherwell in the previous outing and extended the unbeaten away run to three. The striker continued: “It’s good, although it’s disappointing not to have a win among that, especially last Saturday. headtopics.com

White’s impact at Easter Road was strong and he is accepting the challenge put down by boss Mackay as he rotates the team. The hitman said: “Obviously you want to play every game, but if you are not playing you’ve got to make an impact when you come on.

