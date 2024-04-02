Dyche praises players' courage in fightback against Newcastle

Sean Dyche praised the courage of his players after a second half fightback earned a vital point at Newcastle United. The Blues boss said he prepared his players for this game by showing them highlights from the run of good form that saw this side win four in a row in December. Everton have not won in the Premier League since then and looked in danger of sliding towards another disappointing defeat early in the second half at St James’ Park.

But Dyche’s triple change sparked a response that saw the hosts buckle under the pressure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin score his first goal since Octobe

