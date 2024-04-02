Burnt out car causes delays on M60

A burnt out car was pictured on the M60 after bursting into flames on Tuesday night (April 2). Police, paramedics and fire crews raced to the scene of the blaze that forced the slip road to be closed at the junction for the A34. Motorists reported delays of 40 minutes with queues continuing to build as the fire service worked to dampen the flames. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Emergency services descended on the scene shortly before 6.30pm to reports of a car fire.

The junction 3 slip road on the clockwise carriageway was closed off, as was the anticlockwise exit slip road due to the same incident. READ MORE Man dies in Morrisons store as air ambulance and police rush to scene It is understood there were no injuries reported in the blaze. Pictures of the aftermath show the white car had been badly scorched and was left completely burnt out to the rear. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Shortly after 1

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

