DWP to set up 'Extra Costs Taskforce' to address rising living costs for disabled people

The Department for Work and Pensions recently announced plans to set up a new taskforce as part of its Disability Action Plan after research indicated that disabled people are significantly affected by the rising cost of living. The ‘ Extra Costs Taskforce ’ will specifically look into the additional costs incurred by people on disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payment .

Sir Stephen said: “The cash provided by PIP is designed to cover the extra costs arising from people’s disabilities. Of course, the amounts will vary from one person to another, but during the Select Committee’s recent inquiry on benefit levels, the New Economics Foundation told us that on average PIP covers only just over a third of the additional income that a disabled person requires to afford a decent standard of living.

Top Money Stories Today Responding to several points raised during the hour-log debate, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Mims Davies MP did not answer the Labour MPs question directly, but she did say the DWP is “committed to delivering on the issues that matter to the British people”. It states: “Another theme which ran through responses to the consultation was the long-term impact of the rising cost of living on disabled people, with respondents calling for greater support for disabled people.”

“The purpose of the taskforce will be to bring together disabled people, regulators and business to better understand the extra costs disabled people face in their everyday lives.”

Department For Work And Pensions DWP Extra Costs Taskforce Disabled People Rising Living Costs Disability Benefits Personal Independence Payment PIP Additional Expenses Taskforce Solutions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man astounded after quick DWP check which left him with extra £500 a monthPhil Regan, 59, from Derbyshire, was one of the millions of people missing out on an estimated £19billion in unclaimed benefits

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DWP to give two weeks of extra benefits to thousandsThe DWP is issuing guidance to help thousands of claimants move onto Universal Credit

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

DWP to give two weeks' extra payments to thousands on four benefitsA huge 'managed migration' to Universal Credit is underway, which will see six legacy benefits phased out

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

DWP to give EXTRA two weeks of payments to people on certain benefitsNetmums is the UK's biggest parenting website offering local info, expert parenting advice, chat, competitions, recipes and friendly support

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

DWP wants people to claim up to £218 in extra cash each weekMany people are missing out on payments that will be worth more from next month

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Skin conditions that could get you an extra £156 a week from DWPSeveral common ailments, including eczema, are amongst those that can seek extra help with their income

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »