DWP to set up 'Extra Costs Taskforce' to address rising living costs for disabled people

The Department for Work and Pensions recently announced plans to set up a new taskforce as part of its Disability Action Plan after research indicated that disabled people are significantly affected by the rising cost of living. The ‘ Extra Costs Taskforce ’ will specifically look into the additional costs incurred by people on disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payment .
Sir Stephen said: “The cash provided by PIP is designed to cover the extra costs arising from people’s disabilities. Of course, the amounts will vary from one person to another, but during the Select Committee’s recent inquiry on benefit levels, the New Economics Foundation told us that on average PIP covers only just over a third of the additional income that a disabled person requires to afford a decent standard of living.
Top Money Stories Today Responding to several points raised during the hour-log debate, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Mims Davies MP did not answer the Labour MPs question directly, but she did say the DWP is “committed to delivering on the issues that matter to the British people”. It states: “Another theme which ran through responses to the consultation was the long-term impact of the rising cost of living on disabled people, with respondents calling for greater support for disabled people.”
“The purpose of the taskforce will be to bring together disabled people, regulators and business to better understand the extra costs disabled people face in their everyday lives.”
