Manchester United's search for a new striker takes them to lower leagues

Manchester United 's hunt for a new striker is set to take them in a number of different directions this summer - and could see them look at the lower leagues .

Erik ten Hag admitted to the Manchester Evening News that United are already making plans to sign a forward in the summer to replace Anthony Martial. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, and will be leaving Old Trafford after nine fruitless and uninspiring seasons.READ MORE: 5 strikers United could actually sign this summer

One youngster who United are believed to have scouted is Port Vale teenager Baylee Dipepa. The 17-year-old forward have been getting rave notices in League One despite Vale's struggles, and scored another sensational solo goal on Saturday at home to Exeter City. The youngster gathered the ball on the touchline, weaved past several players and into the box before his left-foot shot found the net.

