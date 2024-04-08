DUP focuses on finding candidate for Lagan Valley seat

The interim DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said the party is focused on finding the right candidate for the Lagan Valley seat. Its MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson , resigned as DUP leader on 29 March, after being charged with rape and other historical sexual offences , which he has said he will strenuously contest. Speaking on BBC News NI's Talkback, Mr Robinson said Sir Jeffrey currently holds no role within the DUP .

He also said he does not know if his predecessor will resign his Westminster seat, which would bring about a by-election. However, Mr Robinson continued that the DUP is searching for a different candidate in the event of a general election

