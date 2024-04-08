Ted Baker to Close 15 Stores and Cut Jobs

Administrators have announced that Ted Baker will close down 15 stores across the UK. Meanwhile, 245 jobs will also be cut alongside around 25 head office workers. The company behind the fashion retailer 's shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL) hired administrators from Teneo last month. They confirmed that 11 Ted Baker stores will close by the end of next week, with 120 jobs being lost.

Administrators also revealed four additional stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites before the insolvency. Such stores will close "in the coming weeks" while resulting in around another 100 jobs being slashed. Among the stores being closed include the Ted Baker store at the Trafford Centre. Benji Dymant, joint administrator said: “Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world. "These store closures, whilst with a regrettable impact on valued team members, will improve the performance of the business, as Authentic continues to progress discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health. We would like to thank Ted Baker team members and partners for their ongoing efforts and support at this difficult time." Full list of Ted Baker stores closin

Ted Baker Stores Closure Jobs Fashion Retailer Performance Business

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ted Baker to Close 15 Stores and Cut 245 Jobs in the UKIconic British brand Ted Baker is to shut 15 stores across the UK and cut around 245 jobs after plunging into administration.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ted Baker to close 15 stores across UK - with hundreds of jobs to goThe closures will happen within weeks and come after the fashion brand collapsed into administration last month. Redundancies will also take place at the firm's head office.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Liverpool ONE shop to shut after more than 10 yearsTed Baker is set to close 15 stores across the country including one in Liverpool ONE

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Ted Baker falls into administration putting 46 UK stores and almost 1,000 jobs at risk...Britain’s retail apocalypse: why your favourite stores KEEP closing down

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Full list of Ted Baker stores: Map shows high street branches at risk as administrators are...The company, which was founded in Glasgow but owned by US-firm Authentic Brands Group, said that it was in 'advanced discussions' with potential buyers.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Full list of Ted Baker stores: Map shows high street branches at risk as administrators are...The company, which was founded in Glasgow but owned by US-firm Authentic Brands Group, said that it was in 'advanced discussions' with potential buyers.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »