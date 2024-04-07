Dog Owners Warned About Potentially Fatal Toxic Algae in Lakes and Rivers

Dog owners are being warned to be wary around lakes and rivers due to potentially fatal toxic algae . Blue-green algae, a group of bacteria called cyanobacteria, often resembles foam and can be found at the edges of lakes and rivers. It can be hard to see blue-green algae unless it has collected together, therefore it can pose a risk to dogs. When you do see large patches of blue green algae, it’s common to see green flakes, brown dots and greenish bundles.
There could be dead fish in ponds and lakes that have a high concentration of toxic bacteria, and you should not let your dog near them. The British Veterinary Association (BVA) have warned dog owners about the dangers in the past, asking them to take extra precautions when walking dogs near bodies of water
