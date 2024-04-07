Dog Owners Warned About Potentially Fatal Toxic Algae in Lakes and Rivers

Dog owners are being warned to be wary around lakes and rivers due to potentially fatal toxic algae . Blue-green algae, a group of bacteria called cyanobacteria, often resembles foam and can be found at the edges of lakes and rivers. It can be hard to see blue-green algae unless it has collected together, therefore it can pose a risk to dogs. When you do see large patches of blue green algae, it’s common to see green flakes, brown dots and greenish bundles.

There could be dead fish in ponds and lakes that have a high concentration of toxic bacteria, and you should not let your dog near them. The British Veterinary Association (BVA) have warned dog owners about the dangers in the past, asking them to take extra precautions when walking dogs near bodies of water

Dog Owners Lakes Rivers Toxic Algae Cyanobacteria Foam Risk Precautions British Veterinary Association

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dog Owners Warned of Increased Attacks on Livestock in the CountrysideIncidents of attacks or worrying of livestock by dogs have risen 20% last year, according to figures obtained by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) from Police Scotland. SLE urges dog owners to be careful around livestock and minimize the risk of dog attacks during the lambing and calving season.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Alabama Rot UK: Dog owners warned as more cases reportedDog owners are being advised to wash mud off their pet's legs, tummy and paws as a precaution against Alabama rot

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

West Lothian home-owners warned buildings insurance may not cover RAAC repairsWest Lothian council voted to ask the Scottish Government to fund surveys for home-owners

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Thousands of popular TV streaming stick owners warned their accounts were HACKED in major data breachnull

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Amazon Fire Stick users warned after raids carried out in crackdown on owners watching Premier League...Do I need a TV licence to use an Amazon Fire Stick?

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Ring doorbell owners warned to switch on Martin Lewis money saving hack NOW before bill increase...Ring Doorbell Wochit

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »