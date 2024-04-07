Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Bradford

Police said the "shocking" attack happened in a "busy area" of Bradford on Saturday afternoon and was witnessed by a number of people. They were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports a woman was stabbed by a man who then fled the scene. She is yet to be formally identified but is understood to be 27 years old. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

There was still a heavy police presence in the area as crime scene investigators continued work on Sunday morning. Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson said: “This is a shocking incident that has happened in broad daylight in a busy area of Bradford and been witnessed by a number of people. “A young woman has lost her life in the most awful circumstances, and we have extensive inquiries ongoing to locate and arrest the man responsible

Woman Stabbed Death Bradford Broad Daylight Suspect Police Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bradford murder: Police launch manhunt for suspect after woman stabbed to death in city centreA manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Bradford murder: Woman, 27, is stabbed to death in city centre during horrific daylight killingA murder investigation has been launched after a twenty seven year old woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre. The daylight killing took place in Westgate, at 3.21pm on Saturday. The suspect is reportedly still on the run.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Woman stabbed to death in Bradford city centreA murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre. The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Stabbed in Bradford City CentreA murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed in Bradford city centre. The woman, believed to be 27-years-old, was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The police are currently conducting extensive enquiries to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Manhunt underway after woman stabbed in Bradford city centre diesThe woman, whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed, is understood to be 27-years-old

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Woman dies after stabbing in Bradford city centre as police hunt knifemanThe woman is yet to be formally identified but is understood to be 27 years old, police said.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »