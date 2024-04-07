Doctor Struck Off for Falsely Claiming £40,000 from NHS

A doctor has been struck off after he fiddled his time sheets to falsely claim more than £40,000 from the NHS . Dr Rajeev Reghunath faked signatures to claim he was working eight hour shifts when in fact he was on holiday in India , Turkey and the United Arab Emirates .
Between April 2019 and March 2021 the locum psychiatrist, who worked in Trafford doing shifts for Greater Manchester Mental Health Foundation Trust via the Pulse Healthcare agency, claimed for 35 eight hour shifts for which he was paid around £1,300 a time. In April 2019 he claimed for three shifts, despite being in Turkey, while in June that year he submitted timesheets for four shifts while in the United Arab Emirates. And, in February and March 2021 he claimed for 20 shifts, despite being in India, where he is thought to remain to this da
