Akshay Bhatia Edges Closer to Second PGA Victory at Valero Texas Open

American golfer Akshay Bhatia is edging closer to his second PGA victory at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Fellow American Denny McCarthy is in second place at 11-under. US golfer Brendon Todd is trailing behind him by another three shots while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at five-under. If Bhatia is to win, it will extend his PGA Tour card and give him the green light to play next week’s Masters .

Bhatia qualified for and made the cut at Torrey Pines, the 2021 US Open, and won last season’s Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. Swedish golf star Ludvig Aberg sits at six-under at Valero alongside four players who round out the top 10 on the leaderboard with a score of five-under

