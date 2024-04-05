Disruption on Reading-London train route after derailment

Passengers travelling between Reading and London have been warned about ongoing disruption following an earlier train derailment. The lines between London Paddington and Reading were shut for several hours and reopened at midday. Although the incident took place on the track next to the main line, for safety reasons all tracks nearby were closed to check if it was safe for trains to pass. This meant there was widespread cancellations, delays and revisions of services across the wider network.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At around 6:10am this morning, three wheels of a freight train travelling onto the sidings at West Ealing came off the tracks. "There were no injuries and we closed the adjacent lines to assess that it was safe for trains to pas
