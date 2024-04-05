Liverpool Seek Revenge Against Manchester United in Premier League Clash

Liverpool return to Old Trafford on Sunday with revenge on their mind, knowing anything short of a win won't be enough as Manchester United look to derail their fiercest rivals' Premier League title challenge. These two clubs threw up one of the games of the season in the FA Cup last month. United won in the most dramatic of circumstances to put an end to Jurgen Klopp's quadruple ambitions and keep their season alive.

On Sunday, Sky Sports brings you the latest edition of this rivalry with Erik ten Hag fighting for his future and Premier League leaders Liverpool hoping to give their manager the perfect send-off in his final season. Check out our exclusive interviews, features and analysis below ahead of Sunday's crunch game at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 3.30pm..

