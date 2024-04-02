Delivery driver attacked by armed men in Bushey

A delivery driver was attacked by two men armed with weapons in Bushey, sparking a police appeal for information. The victim, a man in his 30s, received 'acute bodily harm injuries' and had to be taken to hospital following the assault in Chiltern Avenue at 6.50pm on March 21. Although nothing was taken in the incident, police said the men are believed to be known to each other.

Hertsmere Detective Constable Jay Jeffrey said: 'Our enquiries are continuing to trace the men involved and establish the circumstances around what happened. At this time, it is believed that the parties are known to each other. As part of our ongoing investigation, we’re also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured any footage, as their accounts may assist us further as we look to progress our case. Anyone with possible information on the incident can contact police on 101 or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/23321/24

