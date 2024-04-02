Nurse spends £371 on Uber fares due to cancelled buses

A City Hospital nurse has spent £371 on Uber fares over the past two years due to repeatedly cancelled Trent Barton buses. Jess Kirby, from Hucknall, says she fears she'll lose her job because she's always late for work as a result. Mum-of-two Mrs Kirby, who works as a urology nurse, relies on Trentbarton's 7.32am 34 bus for part of her journey.

But she says it's cancelled almost every day, and while Trentbarton reimburse her for the Uber fare, it takes around a week for her to get the money back, and as a result, she's struggling to get by. Mrs Kirby said: "All I want to do is literally get the bus to work and back again. Every morning I wake up with dread. I worry about annoying my manager who has said he can only be understanding to a point. When it's cancelled in the winter we're waiting in the dark a lot of the time. My daughter gets upset and that upsets me. I cried at the bus stop the other day

