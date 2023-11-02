David Moyes hits back at Mikel Arteta criticism after West Ham beat Arsenal

Mikel Arteta make six changes as Arsenal were beaten by West Ham in the Carabao Cup (Reuters) David Moyes has defended Mikel Arteta over his team selection following Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Arsenal news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When asked about Arteta’s decision to rotate his Arsenal side for the game, Moyes replied: ‘I’ve been in football that long, I’m probably one of the most experienced managers, and I think the managers continue to get asked the question about the changes in the teams.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta respond to West Ham fans booing Declan RiceRice was booed and jeered as Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta respond to West Ham fans booing Declan RiceRice was booed and jeered as Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta respond to West Ham fans booing Declan RiceRice was booed and jeered as Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

David Moyes feels Declan Rice should be welcomed back when West Ham host ArsenalRice will face his old club for the first time since joining the Gunners for £105million in the summer when the teams meet in the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

David Moyes feels Declan Rice should be welcomed back when West Ham host ArsenalRice will face his old club for the first time since joining the Gunners for £105million in the summer when the teams meet in the Carabao Cup. Read more ⮕

Sources: Big update on David Moyes potentially quitting West Ham after fall-outThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕