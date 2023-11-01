David Moyes and Mikel Arteta respond to West Ham fans booing Declan Rice

Declan Rice suffered defeat with Arsenal in his first return to West Ham (TGS Photo/Shutterstock) David Moyes has defended West Ham fans after Declan Rice was booed at the London Stadium during Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Arsenal news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When asked about the negative response from West Ham’s fans towards Rice, Moyes said: ‘I think everybody is entitled to their form of opinion. Declan Rice was booed by West Ham fans as Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup (Shutterstock) ‘There isn’t a person in this stadium tonight who doesn’t recognise that Declan is a top football player. ‘But there are a lot of West Ham supporters in there tonight who probably hoped that he didn’t do so well and their team one.

