Darts Star Treats Friends to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Luke Littler has finally made good on his promise to take his friends to Blackpool ’s Pleasure Beach Resort . After being recognised by Forbes as one of the top rising star s in sport, the darts star put his prize money to good use by treating his friends and girlfriend. The 17-year-old took his nearest and dearest to Blackpool on Saturday, April 13, days after being named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Sports and Games.

Looking suitably soaked from Valhalla, Luke posted to Instagram a picture of himself and his girlfriend in ponchos, captioning it: 'Wasn’t lying when they say you get soaked on Valhalla.' Pleasure Beach Resort CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “During the World Darts Championship we told Luke we’d love to have him visit us win or lose, and he’s had plenty to be proud of since then.

