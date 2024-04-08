Council U-turns to Support Down GAA's EU Funding Application

A council has made a last minute u-turn to support Down GAA's application for EU funding for its new centre of excellence . Newry, Mourne and Down District Council made the decision behind closed doors on Monday April 8 just as a previous committee proposal to refuse to support a PeacePlus funding application was about to be ratified at full council.
The local authority's enterprise, regeneration and tourism committee had rejected the County Board's application for council support in March, due to direct competition with the council's plans for a wellbeing hub in Warrenpoint. READ MORE: Health Minsiter Swann refuses to meet council delegation over Daisy Hill hospital whilst backing Craigavon surgery relocation. However, Crotlieve Sinn Fein rep Mickey Ruane who proposed the refusal decision at ERT, called for an amendment in Downshire civic centre on Monday, causing the council to discuss the matter in confidential session. In open session, council chairperson, Valerie Harte said: "Following a vote it was agreed to amend the proposal from ERT (Down GAA support for PeacePlus application) and to sign as an associate partner." The chamber voted, in confidential session, 29 for and six against the new amendment. Down GAA has planned to develop the former British army barracks at Ballykinlar in to a centre of excellence with a museum on shared community history. Plans were approved for the site in 2021 with a five year deadline for construction to begi
