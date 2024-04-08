Head Topics

Popular Vegan Takeaway in Liverpool to Close

Yummy Green, a popular vegan and vegetarian Chinese takeaway in Liverpool, is closing due to the lease being up and another venue taking over. Owner Mey Lieu expressed uncertainty about the future return of Yummy Green.

A Liverpool takeaway that has been branded one of the best is closing. Yummy Green, on Allerton Road served up classic Chinese takeaway dishes with a twist - they're all vegan or vegetarian. Owner Mey Lieu opened the venue two years ago and has received plenty of acclaim for her traditional dishes like Char-Siu "pork", salt and pepper "chicken", and "prawn" toast which of course, are all vegetarian at Yummy Green. The takeaway is closing due to the lease being up and another venue taking over.

Mey said she is looking for an alternative but "can't guarantee" they'll be back

 

