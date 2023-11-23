Controversial Red Card for Newcastle United Star Joelinton in Brazil vs Argentina Match

The Newcastle United star Joelinton was sent off during a match between Brazil and Argentina. Joelinton came off the bench in the 72nd minute, but was shown a red card only nine minutes later. The decision was controversial as it appeared that the Argentina player had exaggerated the contact. Brazil lost the match 1-0.
