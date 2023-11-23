Mother's Torment as Daughter is Gunned Down in Her Own Home

Ashley Dale was in the prime of her life and was gunned down in her own home, where she should have been safe. Tearful Julie revealed how she got the 'dreaded knock no parent or family should ever have to get' in the early hours of the morning. The mum added: 'Two police officers stood at my door, an image that will haunt me forever. I remember walking down the stairs, saying to Bobby 'I’m scared', I know what this means.' My life might as well have ended there too.

Those three little words had just turned my lights out forever; time has since stood still





