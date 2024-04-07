Controversial Name Changes in Bolton

Bolton is a town prone to an identity crisis. Ever since it was pulled into Greater Manchester by the 1974 Local Government Act, many of its residents have steadfastly refused to accept its removal from Lancashire. And it's not the only name change to have caused controversy in the town.

Just over a year ago, some Bolton Wanderers fans were up in arms as the club announced a five-year sponsorship deal, which changed the name of the ground, originally known as the Reebok, to the 'Toughsheet Community Stadium'. Striking the largest sponsorship deal in the club's history would usually have been the cause for celebration. Sadly, it wasn't, Lancs Live reports. READ MORE: Dramatic images show front of Wigan home crushed by fallen crane amid Storm Kathleen winds Supporters branded the name ridiculous. One commented: "I hope we're getting serious money for this because this might be one of the meme-iest names you could've given it." Despite the outcry, Wanderers were steadfast in their deal with the Westhoughton company which has 'lived and breathed Bolton' since its foundation in 1968. Later in 2023, the University of Bolton joined the name change party. Education bosses are ploughing ahead with controversial plans to change its name to the University of Greater Manchester. For many, including the Council leader Nick Peel, the erasure of Bolton is felt particularly keenly 50 years after the town was moved out of Lancashir

