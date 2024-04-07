Man Arrested After Human Torso Found at Salford Nature Reserve

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford . A member of the public found the remains in a bag in Kersal Dale, close to Radford Street, on Thursday. The human torso is that of a man thought to be aged over 40, Greater Manchester Police said. A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday night and remains in custody.

Chief superintendent Tony Creely said on Sunday morning: "At this time we continue to work hard to determine the identity of the person whose remains have been found. Through initial forensic and DNA testing, the victim is a man who is likely to be aged over 40 and who had only been deceased for a matter of days. We have a team of specially trained detectives within the major incident team working around the clock to investigate the full circumstances that led to the victim being found here. Last night we made an arrest of a man in his 20s from the local area on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and will be questioned by detectives later today." Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote log number 2695 of 4 April 2024. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Man Arrested Murder Human Torso Plastic Nature Reserve Salford Remains Investigation

