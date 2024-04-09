Company in Bellshill North Industrial Estate Seeks Approval for Head Office Expansion

A company in Bellshill North Industrial Estate has sought approval to expand its head office . The company plans to add new offices and 60 parking spaces for staff use. Despite opposition from locals, the council has granted permission with certain conditions.
