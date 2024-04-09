Four-day working week risks widening inequalities, report warns

A four-day working week risks 'widening existing inequalities', according to a group tasked with exploring a potential Welsh pilot. The Welsh government commissioned the group to look at the possibility of introducing the new work pattern. But a report has found the gap could be widened between those who work in offices and those on the frontline, 'particularly in 24/7 operations'.

'Given the different gender, race and other characteristics of different workforces in the public sector, there is potential for negative and differential impacts on particular protected characteristics,' the report found. The working group made five recommendations to the Welsh government. They included identifying an organisation or organisations which were 'ready and willing to pilot' a four-day week scheme. The group also recommended using the terms 'shorter working week' or 'shorter working day' as a 'four-day week' could be 'widely misinterpreted and taken in its literal sense'. Some in Wales have called for a four-day week pilot, including the Future Generations Commissioner. Commissioner Derek Walker said the working week 'hasn't changed in over 100 years'. 'An outdated industrial age model means the time is ripe to explore how things can be done differently,' he added. The largest opposition party in the Senedd - the Welsh Conservatives - say a four-day week would create a 'two-tier working environment

Four-Day Working Week Inequalities Pilot Welsh Government Report Public Sector Future Generations Commissioner

