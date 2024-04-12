Colin Farrell Sends Message of Support for Charity Concert in Aid of Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

Acting superstar Colin Farrell has sent a special message of support ahead of a charity concert in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice . Concert 4 Little Stars is taking place at Custom House Square this summer on May 24 with amazing acts such as Boyzlife featuring Westlife and Boyzone singer Brian McFadden Keith Duffy performing all of their biggest hits.

With tickets on sale from their website, Irish acting legend Colin Farrell has shared a few words to support the charity and encourage the public to get behind the event. Read more: Jonas Brothers postpone first-ever show in Northern Ireland He said: "There is a very important and fun concert that is going to take place in Belfast Northern Ireland and it is for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. "The hospice is in dire need of funds to offer beds and support to unfortunately the many children that are going to need the care that they offer." Watch the full video below... Unfortunately, Colin has confirmed that as he is out of the country he won't be able to attend but hopes that other's looking for a fun night for a good cause can attend. Other names headlining the gig include local pop-folk band ‘Who Owns Ye’, The Voice Kids star Jarlaith Mervyn and DJ Johnny Hero - not to mention a host of top pop tributes to Cher, Freddie Mercury, Adele and Stevie Nick

