Guardiola willing to rest Rodri after midfielder requests a break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is willing to rest Rodri after the midfielder expressed the need for a break. Rodri has played 41 games this season and indicated that City were willing to give him a rest. Guardiola stated that if a player doesn't want to play, he won't be forced to. Rodri 's last loss in a game for City was 429 days and 66 games ago. Only three players in Europe's top five leagues have made more starts than Rodri this season.

Guardiola emphasized Rodri's importance to the team and acknowledged that he has been better in the second half of games when he's tired. The busy schedule is taking a toll on players and leading to more injuries

Manchester City Pep Guardiola Rodri Break Rest Champions League Real Madrid Games Tired Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guardiola responds to Rodri ‘rest’ claim by pointing out who must play for Manchester CityPep Guardiola has sympathy for Rodri and will try to figure out a way to give him a breather, but there are some Manchester City players he 'cannot rest'.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

'If we can't beat Luton' - Guardiola told his City Rodri decisionRodri has spoken of how he is tired amid Manchester City's chase for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup glory

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Foden and De Bruyne latest as Guardiola delivers Rodri Man City rotation verdictManchester City had Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake missing at Real Madrid through injury, while Phil Foden limped off with a dead leg and Kevin De Bruyne sat out with sickness.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City's Rodri suspension truth emerges in big Pep Guardiola title boostLatest Manchester City news as Pep Guardiola no longer has to worry about losing his colossal midfield anchor

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rodri confident Manchester City will hit best form after international breakRodri believes Manchester City will reach their best form after the international break, as long as they are sensible about it. The team has been performing well, but they are currently third in the Premier League. Rodri is confident that they can improve their performance levels for the rest of the season.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City's worst-case scenario in run-in as Rodri worry emergesManchester City already have a small squad so any absences - be it injury or suspension - are felt greatly by Pep Guardiola.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »